How Marriott Stays Relevant by Leveraging Marketing Driven by Today’s Consumer Trends

Achieving customer loyalty and connectivity through thick and thin

By Alexandra Bower

4 mins ago

It’s no secret that the hospitality industry underwent a tremendous setback for a significant portion of the pandemic. While major brands are still trying to recover, Marriott is making a comeback with a laser focus on adapting to changing consumer travel behavior. Marriott International’s senior vice president of brand, loyalty and portfolio marketing, Brian Povinelli, took the stage with Adweek’s Ann Marinovich at Brandweek to share how the hospitality conglomerate overcame pandemic-induced challenges by initiating an innovative product and marketing evolution.

Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower is a freelance writer for Adweek.

