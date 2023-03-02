Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

Hobbyist brand Fanatics Collectibles, which designs, manufactures and distributes trading cards, has hired Red Bull’s evp and chief marketing officer Ken Turner to lead its brand strategy and marketing.

Fanatics Collectibles, which acquired trading card brand Topps last year, creates cards for sports properties including MLB, the NBA, and the players associations of MLB, the NBA and the NFL.

Turner, who takes on the newly created role of chief marketing officer, will be tasked with overseeing the brand vision, strategy and marketing across the company’s entire portfolio of physical and digital collectibles. He will report to Fanatics CEO Mike Mahan.

The aim for Turner will be to support the company’s efforts to engage more fans to become trading card collectors, working closely with partners across sports leagues, athletes and creators to develop campaigns, activations and experiences across the marketing and advertising strategy.

“As our collectibles business continues to see enormous opportunities for growth, I’ve been focused on building out a world-class team to execute our vision for delivering the best collector experience possible, bringing more fans into the sector and creating truly connective moments across culture and sports,” Mahan said in a statement.

“Marketing the category is one of our highest priorities, and I couldn’t think of a better fit to lead this effort than Ken, given his incredible track record and expertise that perfectly aligns with our business goals,” he added.

Turner joins from Red Bull North America, where he spent more than eight years and was responsible for directing innovative programming to create experiences for consumers, spectators and audiences. Prior to that, he spent a decade at SC Johnson, rising to senior director of marketing brand management.

“Our business sits at the intersection of sports and culture, with an enormous amount of passion from the collecting community,” Turner said. “The combination of those factors opens abundant possibilities to not only enhance the collector experience today, but to grow the category overall, bring in new audiences and build cultural relevance through unique experiences that we’re perfectly positioned to deliver to fans.”