When Kylie Jenner or Bella Hadid creates a sponsored Instagram post with an Hermès Birkin bag, most of their followers won’t do more than like or maybe share the post, as the majority of their audience doesn’t have the disposable income to afford designer accessories—especially ones that cost over $10,000. But when a smaller influencer posts from their local Buffalo Wild Wings with a plate full of spicy chicken and a cold Corona with lime, consumers start moving down the marketing funnel.