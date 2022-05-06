Corona's Surprise Billboard Is Naturally Powered by the Sun

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Beer brand Corona has turned to the power of the sun to activate its “Corona Natural Billboard,” which has appeared in Brighton, England, using the sun’s rays to help the iconic bottle appear on the activation.