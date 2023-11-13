Presenting Adweek's Inaugural AI Awards

As we hurtle headfirst into the next tech frontier, it’s becoming increasingly clear that we need thoughtful, smart approaches to fully realize the power of generative artificial intelligence, rather than the breathless excitement of this year’s earlier months. With that in mind, we’re pleased to bring you the winners of Adweek’s inaugural AI Awards.

Here, we have sought to highlight the technology and people driving change in their organizations and for their clients, exploring where gen AI can solve problems and spur creativity while maintaining the human touch and a measured, thoughtful approach.