AI News

The Technology and People Driving Positive Change in Artificial Intelligence

Presenting Adweek's Inaugural AI Awards

AI Awards logo
Exploring where gen AI can solve problems and spur creativityAdweek
Headshot of Kennyatta Collins
By Kennyatta Collins

Experience the buzz at NexTech, Adweek’s innovative conference for the newest tools in marketing technology. Talk with experts on generative AI, audience management, automation, the metaverse and more. Register.

As we hurtle headfirst into the next tech frontier, it’s becoming increasingly clear that we need thoughtful, smart approaches to fully realize the power of generative artificial intelligence, rather than the breathless excitement of this year’s earlier months. With that in mind, we’re pleased to bring you the winners of Adweek’s inaugural AI Awards.

Here, we have sought to highlight the technology and people driving change in their organizations and for their clients, exploring where gen AI can solve problems and spur creativity while maintaining the human touch and a measured, thoughtful approach.

Adweek

Create Your Free Account

Registration Includes:

The Adweek Daily newsletter with must-read stories direct to your inbox. PLUS, limited access to Adweek.com articles, videos and podcasts.

Join Today

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Nov. 14, 2023, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Kennyatta Collins

Kennyatta Collins

Kennyatta Collins is a strategist, photographer and Adweek contributor living in Miami.

Recommended articles