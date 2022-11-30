Pinterest Unpins Its Creator Rewards Program

Pinterest Creator Rewards: Born October 20, 2021; died Nov. 30, 2022.

The platform said in a note atop its Creator Rewards page, “The Creator Rewards program will end Nov. 30. To all the creators who participated, thank you for your partnership. We’re committed to exploring more ways to help you find success on Pinterest, and we’re looking forward to finding more opportunities to work together in 2023.”

The company said it will pay a one-time bonus to creators who participated in at least one reward goal for August, September or October, but it did not specify the amount.

Pinterest introduced Creator Rewards at its second annual Creators Festival last October, saying at the time that it would invest $20 million into the program to pay and support creators and set a series of engagement-based goals, inspired by trending topics or new Idea Pin features, with creators meeting those goals eligible for rewards.

The Pinterest Creator Fund remains active.

Pinterest wrote, “After launching several new features in 2022, we made the difficult decision to discontinue the Creator Rewards program in order to focus on other creator programs and features. While we’ve seen a lot of early success with this program, we’ve taken some time to reevaluate the best ways we can enable more creators to find success on Pinterest.”