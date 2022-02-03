Platforms

Instagram: How to Stop Users From Remixing Your Videos

This feature was previously only available for Reels

Remix will not work on public videos uploaded prior to Thursday (Jan. 20)Instagram
By Brandy Shaul

10 mins ago

Instagram now supports the Remix feature for all public videos shared on the platform on or after Jan. 20. Previously, users could only emix Reels that had been shared in the application, and not standard videos.

