Social How-To

Instagram: How to Schedule a Post

Content can be planned up to 75 days in advance

Instagram users can schedule content to be shared on a date and time of their choosing.Meta
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

25 seconds ago

Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Instagram now allows users to schedule posts on the photo- and video-sharing platform. Posts can be scheduled up to 75 days in advance.

Our guide will show you how to schedule a post in the Instagram mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.

Step 1: Once you reach the “New post” screen while creating a post (the screen that allows you to add a caption to your post), tap “Advanced settings” at the bottom of the screen.

image

Step 2: Under the “Schedule content” section, tap the gray toggle to the right of “Schedule this post.”

image

Step 3: Use the wheels on the “Schedule post” window to set your desired posting date and time.

image

Step 4: Once you’ve selected your desired posting date and time, tap the “Set time” button at the bottom of the screen.

image

From there, you can tap the back arrow (the “<” symbol) in the top-left corner of the screen to continue editing your post as your normally would.

image

You can also schedule a post by going to your Instagram profile, tapping the menu icon and then tapping “Scheduled content” to view the scheduled content menu.

image

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles