Instagram: How to Schedule a Post

Instagram now allows users to schedule posts on the photo- and video-sharing platform. Posts can be scheduled up to 75 days in advance.

Our guide will show you how to schedule a post in the Instagram mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.

Step 1: Once you reach the “New post” screen while creating a post (the screen that allows you to add a caption to your post), tap “Advanced settings” at the bottom of the screen.

Step 2: Under the “Schedule content” section, tap the gray toggle to the right of “Schedule this post.”

Step 3: Use the wheels on the “Schedule post” window to set your desired posting date and time.

Step 4: Once you’ve selected your desired posting date and time, tap the “Set time” button at the bottom of the screen.

From there, you can tap the back arrow (the “<” symbol) in the top-left corner of the screen to continue editing your post as your normally would.

You can also schedule a post by going to your Instagram profile, tapping the menu icon and then tapping “Scheduled content” to view the scheduled content menu.