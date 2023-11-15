TechMagic Podcast: Fashion, Tech and Humane’s AI Wearable

Your favorite social media event is heading back to NYC this April 9–11! Join Social Media Week with marketing leaders and content creators to stay ahead of trends in 2024. Register now to save 50% on your pass .

On the latest episode of TechMagic, the show that dives deep into today’s tech news and explores the future of tech and gaming, hosts Cathy Hackl and Lee Kebler talk about the Mac Pro Mini and the development of the Apple Vision Pro.

Hackl attended the CFDA [Council of Fashion Designers of America] awards and explains why we’ll eventually see more people from tech at fashion events. The conversation about fashion and AI leads Hackl and Kebler to share their views on the Humane AI Pin released on Nov. 9, which is a wearable AI device that reacts to voice commands. Kebler is wary of voice as the main control for technology devices.

They also discuss how Hackl created her first GPT based on her LinkedIn posts, while Kebler hints at his novel and not leveraging AI in his first draft. Kebler ponders how to use GPT as an entry tool to the publishing industry. Hackl and Kebler also talk about the circle of technological life with the introduction of GPTs.

Hackl interviews Cynthia Miller, head of innovation at 11:11 Media. Hackl and Miller talk about Paris Hilton’s next-gen, global entertainment company and what it means to be head of innovation.

Producer Lily Snyder brings us the Dispatch From the Fringe, which covers the strangest tech story of the week. This week, she talks about rats outfitted with brain-machine interfaces and spherical treadmills in virtual reality.

