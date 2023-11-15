Adweek Podcasts

TechMagic Podcast: Fashion, Tech and Humane’s AI Wearable

Plus, an interview with Cynthia Miller from 11:11 Media

TechMagic photo with Cathy Hackl
This episode, hosted by Cathy Hackl, dives into the wearable Humane AI Pin.
Headshot of Cathy Hackl
By Cathy Hackl

Your favorite social media event is heading back to NYC this April 9–11! Join Social Media Week with marketing leaders and content creators to stay ahead of trends in 2024. Register now to save 50% on your pass.

On the latest episode of TechMagic, the show that dives deep into today’s tech news and explores the future of tech and gaming, hosts Cathy Hackl and Lee Kebler talk about the Mac Pro Mini and the development of the Apple Vision Pro.

Hackl attended the CFDA [Council of Fashion Designers of America] awards and explains why we’ll eventually see more people from tech at fashion events. The conversation about fashion and AI leads Hackl and Kebler to share their views on the Humane AI Pin released on Nov. 9, which is a wearable AI device that reacts to voice commands. Kebler is wary of voice as the main control for technology devices. 

They also discuss how Hackl created her first GPT based on her LinkedIn posts, while Kebler hints at his novel and not leveraging AI in his first draft. Kebler ponders how to use GPT as an entry tool to the publishing industry. Hackl and Kebler also talk about the circle of technological life with the introduction of GPTs.

Hackl interviews Cynthia Miller, head of innovation at 11:11 Media. Hackl and Miller talk about Paris Hilton’s next-gen, global entertainment company and what it means to be head of innovation. 

Producer Lily Snyder brings us the Dispatch From the Fringe, which covers the strangest tech story of the week. This week, she talks about rats outfitted with brain-machine interfaces and spherical treadmills in virtual reality.

Come for the tech, stay for the magic. Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

Key highlights:

  • 1:22 – What we did last week: Hackl talks about her time at the CFDA awards. Lee and Hackl discuss the Humane AI Pin. Is it a fad or the future?
  • 17:00 – Should wearables be singular devices that do things very well? 
  • 18:00 – OpenAI Dev Day and GPTs
  • 24:40 – Guest interview with Cynthia Miller, head of innovation at 11:11 Media
  • 44:00 – Dispatch From the Fringe
Cathy Hackl and Lee Kebler discuss what it would take for VR to replace the gym for fitness.

TechMagic Podcast: The Beatles’ New AI Song, Zumba Coming to VR

Headshot of Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl is a highly respected global business and gaming executive, tech futurist, and media personality. She’s a leading authority in emerging tech, spatial computing and gaming and co-founded Journey where she advises companies, brands, cities and governments with gaming, AR, AI, spatial computing, metaverse, virtual world strategies and strategic foresight. Brands like Nike, Walmart, Louis Vuitton, and Clinique have trusted her to guide them into new virtual spaces on their emerging tech journeys. She’s worked at Amazon Web Services, Magic Leap and HTC VIVE.

Recommended articles