Creative 100 2023: The Visionary Directors Grabbing the World’s Attention

These filmmakers have birthed the year’s most compelling stories

Raine Allen-Miller, Park Chan-wook and Gina Prince-Bythewood are among 2023’s Creative 100 Directors honorees. Adweek; Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for Disney, Copyright CJ ENM, Reese Sherman
Adweek Staff
By Adweek Staff

 

The borders of filmmaking have expanded, but the directors on Adweek’s 2023 Creative 100 share a devotion to storytelling and craft. Their visions have birthed some of the most compelling tales and conversations of the past year. 

Raine Allen-Miller

Director



image

The path to filmmaking: Allen-Miller, who was born in Manchester and grew up in south London, began her career as an art buyer, then worked in creative at an ad agency before breaking into directing. She started by directing commercials for brands including Squarespace, Nike, Pepsi, TurboTax, Virgin Media and ASOS, before moving to her first feature film: 2023’s Rye Lane, a romantic comedy set in south London. One

