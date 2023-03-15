Adweek Creator Visionary Awards 2023: Call for Nominations

Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes .

Get ready to log in: Adweek’s Creator Visionary Awards are back for a third year.

Over the years, social media has evolved beyond basic communication to become an all-encompassing necessity for creativity and progress. With an aim to carve out a differentiated space for themselves and their community of supporters, creators are often born of the very disruption that seasoned industry professionals strive for. This year, we continue to honor the innovative minds that have not only entertained us, but wholly shifted our approach to marketing, media and connection.

Please take a moment to explore our categories and submit your nominations below. The deadline for submissions is March 29th.

Artistry Creator of the Year – A digital creator who has transformed their platform to test the boundaries of artistry and animation.

Beauty and Fashion Creator of the Year – A digital creator who has transformed their platform into a celebration (or knowledgeable critique) of beauty and fashion.

Business Insights Creator of the Year – A digital creator who has transformed their platform into a reliable resource by sharing their proven knowledge of business with their audience.

Careers Creator of the Year – A digital creator who has transformed their platform into a reliable resource by sharing their proven knowledge of careers with their audience.

Celebrity Crossover Award - A mainstream celebrity, musician or actor who has successfully crossed over and made a significant impact on social.

Comedy Creator of the Year - A digital creator who shares their unique point-of-view through a comedic lens.

Community Spirit Award - A creator who has provided a safe environment for its users and advertisers while discussing social justice on their platform.

Culinary Creator of the Year – A digital creator who has transformed their platform into a celebration of food

Dance Creator of the Year - A digital creator whose love of dance has made a clear impact on the digital community.

Entrepreneur of the Year - A Creator who has built a successful, sustainable and equitable business by leveraging the power of social media.

Gamer Creator of the Year – A digital creator who has transformed their platform into a community for gamers at all skill levels. RPG communities/networks also qualify.

Health and Wellness Creator of the Year - A digital creator who has transformed their platform into a reliable resource by sharing their proven knowledge of health and wellness with their audience.

Marketing Leader of the Year – A marketing leader who had an outsized impact on the ideation and/or execution of a Creator-led campaign.

Parenting and Family Creator of the Year – A digital creator who has transformed their platform into a supportive community for parents and families.

Personal Finance Creator of the Year – A digital creator who has transformed their platform into a reliable resource by sharing their proven knowledge of personal finance with their audience.

Small Business Creator of the Year– A digital creator who has transformed their platform into a reliable resource by sharing their proven knowledge of small businesses with their audience.

Sports Creator of the Year – A digital creator who has transformed their platform into a celebration (or knowledgeable critique) of sports.