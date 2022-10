The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today .

When HBO Max announced that it was picking up The Gordita Chronicles in May 2021, the streamer’s head of originals programming touted that the company was “proud to work with the powerhouse Latinx talent in front of and behind the camera.” However, less than a month after the show aired, the streamer canceled the series.