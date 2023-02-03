Join TV, media, marketing and tech leaders for Adweek Convergent TV, Mar. 21–22. Virtual and in-person passes available. 50% off through Feb. 6.

Broadcasting giant Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) has promoted its veteran television marketer Rebecca Rørmark to senior vp, head of streaming marketing for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) ahead of the launch of its global platform.

Rørmark, who was previously vp of marketing in the Nordics, originally joined the Discovery Channel in Norway in 2013. WBD was formed in 2021 following the merger of the Discovery Channel with Warner Media.

Her promotion comes ahead of the launch of WBD’s global streaming platform, bringing together Discovery+ and HBO Max content. It will initially go live in the U.S. and Latin America later this year before rolling out across Europe in 2024.

In her new role, Rørmark will be tasked with heading up the evolution of the streaming brands in EMEA, as well as subscriber recruitment and growth in the region through marketing.

She will report to the global chief marketing officer for direct-to-consumer Patrizio Spagnoletto.

“I feel very privileged to be joining this incredibly talented team at such a crucial time in our business as we work together towards launching an enhanced streaming service that will deliver the best of what Discovery+ and HBO Max have to offer. Consumers are craving great content, ease and consolidation, and I believe we will deliver what they are looking for with our enhanced product,” Rørmark said in a statement.

The promotion follows an announcement by another streaming platform Tubi, which has signed a content deal in the U.S. with WBD to broadcast 14 branded channels featuring 225 titles, including all seasons of “Westworld,” “Raised by Wolves,” “Legendary,” “FBoy Island,” “The Nevers,” “Finding Magic Mike,” “Head of the Class,” and “The Time Traveler’s Wife.”

Over 90 Warner Brothers films will also be included in the deal across the channels, including “Mad City,” “A Scanner Darkly,” “With Honors,” “50 Cent: Refuse 2 Die,” “Angus,” “Fair Game,” “Fearless,” “Hearts in Atlantis,” “Other People’s Money” and “Sibling Rivalry,” among others.’