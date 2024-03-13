Tubi’s groundbreaking basketball documentary, Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story, almost didn’t happen.

The film, which premiered Jan. 31 on Tubi in partnership with Puma, gives an all-access, behind-the-scenes look at the lives of WNBA superstars Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and Nneka Ogwumike, seeing how the MVPs rose to fame when all the odds were stacked against them.

But for the film to succeed, it had an equally difficult path. The doc had been in development for nearly two years, with a deluge of potential partners saying, “No,” brands constantly slamming doors and distribution falling through at the last minute.

However, through sheer will, perseverance and belief in the project, a group of powerful women pulled off a buzzer-beater to bring Shattered Glass to life.

Forming a team

Women driving the success of the documentary is just par for the course, as Jessica McCourt, executive producer and head of partnerships at creative studio Malka, and Terri Carmichael Jackson, executive director of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, were the reason there was any documentary at all.

The pair first met while McCourt worked at OneTeam Partners, handling licensing rights for various players associations. When McCourt departed for Malka, they realized there was a real chance to tell the WNBPA story.

“It feels like forever ago, and I know in terms of moviemaking it’s a short time,” Jackson told ADWEEK. “And partly it feels that way because of so many of the ‘no’s’ we got. We’d be on these calls and Jess [McCourt] was selling her ass off, showing people the vision and the opportunity. And then we wouldn’t get a call back.”

According to McCourt, it took seven to eight months to secure the partnerships and funding to actually make Shattered Glass.

“It’s no surprise to anybody that although there is this rise that’s going on across women’s sports, it is not funded in the same way that men’s sports are, and it was harder to find those pockets of money and those people to give,” added McCourt.

Puma gets into the game

When Puma signed on, things truly got rolling.

The brand first launched its women’s basketball category in 2021 and knew it wanted to make a splash.

“When we got back into basketball as a brand, we said if we’re going to go back into the sport, we’re not only going to go after the men’s game, we’re going to be the brand that really stands for the women’s game as well,” said Allison Giorgio, Puma’s vp of marketing.

Describing the collaboration with Malka for Shattered Glass as a “true partnership” rather than a sponsorship, Giorgio said joining the documentary was a “no-brainer.”

“When [Giorgio] called me, it was just relief and excitement. … That was the call that made it all real. That was the one domino I needed to fall to get the momentum—we can make a movie now,” said McCourt. “Puma is a brand that will stand on a hill and scream their support for the people that they believe in, and they will make no apologies about it, and I wanted that allegiance for this film.”

Ultimately, Puma, which was already partnered with the WNBA’s Stewart, was an integral part of the production process, finding meaningful ways to integrate the brand and standing firmly behind the documentary and its message.

And for Giorgio, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“This is going to be something that sheds light on the women’s game,” Giorgio said. “We were honored to be part of it.”

Shattered expectations

Even with Puma’s partnership, Shattered Glass wasn’t out of the woods yet.

“We lost our distribution,” McCourt said. “When I say that was the hardest week of my life…”

Two years into the production process, the distribution loss was devastating for Shattered Glass, jeopardizing the film’s release.

However, around the time McCourt was looking for distribution, Tubi CMO Nicole Parlapiano was looking for more women’s sports documentaries.

After expressing her disappointment to a friend about the lack of female sports docs, that friend introduced Parlapiano to McCourt and the project. The Tubi CMO was drawn to Shattered Glass, connecting with a story that’s about more than athletes.

“It’s about being a mother. It’s about working hard. It’s about knowing that you’ve had so much growth and success, and sometimes it’s not reflected in—whether it be compensation or credit or all of those things,” Parlapiano said. “It’s a lived shared experience we have as women, and I think that that really comes through.”

After learning that the film’s distribution fell through, Parlapiano thought it could have a home on Tubi.

“The thing about these stories is access is really important,” Parlapiano said. “It’s important for the story that we get as many eyeballs on it [as possible], and you don’t have to hit a paywall to see it. The WNBA actually indexes really high for our viewers, so it was a win-win on both ends.”

Tubi time

Parlapiano initially thought it’d be difficult to convince McCourt and Jackson to trust Tubi with the WNBPA story, but the idea just clicked.

“[Jackson] got it right away. I don’t know if that’s a gender thing. I think I’m used to having to explain more to partners,” Parlapiano said. “It’s a competitive space. Why would you choose us over everywhere else you can choose?”

The partnership worked on multiple levels.

According to Parlapiano, women’s basketball and the WNBA are “high-indexing” sports categories among its somewhat female-skewing viewers, making a documentary like Shattered Glass a desirable property for the Fox-owned ad-supported service.

Meanwhile, on the Shattered Glass side, McCourt noted that Parlapiano understood what they were trying to do.

“[When] I got connected to Nicole, she said the same thing [Puma’s Giorgio] said, which is, ‘We want this. We’re not just going to do this because we think it’s the right thing,’” said McCourt.

The partnership with Tubi reignited the energy behind the project, with Fox putting its sports marketing prowess to work.

Fox promoted the documentary throughout its properties, including during NFL and college basketball broadcasts, across social media and through partnerships with influencers.

Finally, after years of development and disappointments, Shattered Glass made its heralded debut.

And for McCourt, that wouldn’t have been possible without Parlapiano’s support.

“For her to have our backs, without really knowing us, she went all in for us,” said McCourt. “[Parlapiano] is so important in the sports media business because she is the one that is controlling who gets to see these messages, and she is going to move and shake the earth for female athletes, and I love that about her.”

You can stream Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story now on Tubi.