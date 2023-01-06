Throughout Adweek’s end of year coverage for 2022, we’ve seen buyers comment on how the ad market has changed, heard TV execs and insiders reveal what they’ve learned and reviewed how the biggest streamers stack up.
Now, it’s time to look ahead.
To help close out our year in review stories, Adweek asked 18 TV executives and ad sales chiefs what topic would dominate the TV landscape in 2023. From the continued conversations around currency to what Don Draper would think of the rise in AVODs, here’s what they had to say about what (or who) we should keep an eye on and the topics that are top of mind for them.