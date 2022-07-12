Programming & Performance Succession Leads the 2022 Emmy Pack with 25 Nominations HBO/HBO Max racked up 140 nods overall, topping all outlets Ted Lasso, Succession and The White Lotus are 2022's most-nominated shows.HBO Max; Apple TV+ By Mollie Cahillane5 mins ago HBO/HBO Max is the outlet to beat at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Mollie Cahillane @MollieCahillane Mollie.Cahillane@adweek.com Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV. Recommended articles