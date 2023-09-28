Fine-tune your media, marketing and technology strategies at the Convergent TV Summit on October 25 with expert insights and strategies from the pros. Register now to save 35% on your pass .

The world of TV marketing just got a little bigger, thanks to Roku and Spotify.

Top line

Today, Roku and Spotify announced they are teaming up to bring video ads to Spotify’s app on Roku, expanding the companies’ existing partnership.

Between the lines

Roku and Spotify first partnered more than a decade ago when the Spotify app rolled out on the streaming platform. According to the companies, this new innovation is the first step toward the launch of Spotify’s CTV partner network.

“It’s long been our goal to make Spotify available to anyone on any device, and this partnership with Roku answers the call from advertisers who want even more ways to reach our users,” Lee Brown, global head of advertising business and platform, Spotify, said in a statement.

“Both our brands have been at the forefront of the streaming revolution, and together, we’re continuing to invest in more opportunities for advertisers to connect with our immersed users.”

The partnership increases the video experiences available on Spotify, giving brands more ways to interact with the platform’s audience of more than 500 million monthly active users.

According to Spotify, Roku serves as the launchpad for its video takeover ad experiences on CTV devices, with more video ad products, including video podcast ads, coming in the future.

“As longtime partners, we’re excited to launch Spotify’s TV streaming video ads that will reach both of our streamers on platform and drive measurable campaign impact for brands,” Alison Levin, vp, ad revenue and marketing solutions at Roku, said in a statement. “Roku and Spotify are uniquely positioned to make the largest screen in the home work harder for brands.”

Bottom line

In addition to bringing video ads to Spotify, Roku has been active in rolling out new ad experiences on the platform.

The company announced in July that it was expanding its partnership with Shopify, allowing customers to purchase products from Shopify merchants through Roku Action Ads. The experience lets viewers purchase directly from the TV and check out with Roku Pay.