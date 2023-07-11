Roku, one of the earliest streaming services to debut shoppable experiences, is rolling out new offerings.

Top line

Shopify and Roku are expanding their existing partnership in what they say is a first-of-its-kind offering that will let customers purchase products from Shopify merchants through Roku Action Ads.

Between the lines

Interested customers can press “OK” on their Roku remotes when they see an ad to learn more about the product, purchase directly from the TV and check out with Roku Pay.

“Bringing a Shopify purchase experience to television for merchants is an industry first, and innovation opportunities like these are precisely the reason I came to Roku,” Peter Hamilton, senior director of ad innovation at Roku, said in a statement. “Roku democratizes access to TV advertising, and now, we’re collapsing the funnel for Shopify’s merchants. This is a great example of Roku’s unique platform position to make advertisers unmissable across the streamer’s journey, from power on to purchase complete.”

Roku’s Action Ads platform includes any advertisements on Roku streaming devices that provide a down funnel action, such as sending a text, scanning a QR code or making a purchase.

The integration with Roku is the first commerce integration for independent Shopify merchants on TV streaming, and men’s apparel brand True Classic, game-based connected rower Ergatta and wellness brand Ollivy have signed on as launch partners.

“Shopify is on a mission to make commerce better for everyone, and by partnering with Roku to make Shopify Checkout available through new channels, we are making it easier for more brands to drive deeper engagement with shoppers and reach new audiences,” said Mani Fazeli, director of product, checkout at Shopify, in a statement.

Bottom line

Roku and Shopify first teamed up in 2021 to create an app that let Shopify merchants build, buy and measure TV streaming advertising campaigns.

It’s also the latest shoppable experience for Roku, following an expanded multi-year deal with DoorDash earlier this year that included free access to DoorDash’s membership program, DashPass, and new shoppable ad offers.

Roku first revealed its shoppable ad experiences during its 2022 NewFronts presentation. Since then, the company has expanded its brand studio and partnerships with CPG brands.

Last June, the company teamed up with Walmart to bring shoppable to streaming, which allowed viewers to purchase products fulfilled by Walmart directly from Roku, moving beyond the QR code.