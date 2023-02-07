Did someone say Andy Cohen? Join industry veterans and emerging voices at Convergent TV March 21-22 and upgrade your media strategy. Register now to save 35%.

Frozen TV dinners are about to be a thing of the past—if Roku and DoorDash have their way.

The connected TV company and the commerce platform are expanding their partnership with a multi-year deal in the U.S., Canada and Mexico that includes free access to DoorDash’s membership program, DashPass, and new shoppable ad offers.

For the first year of the new partnership, DoorDash will be the exclusive marketplace ad solution for its U.S. restaurants and grocers that want to buy interactive shoppable ads on Roku.

Now, a DoorDash merchant can place a unique, click-to-order offer within an ad it buys on Roku. In addition, restaurant advertisers partnered with DoorDash and the connected TV company can attribute, target and measure TV streaming ads on the platform.

“Streaming and delivery just go together, which is why we’re making it easier than ever for Roku users to order their favorite food right from their TV,” Gidon Katz, president of consumer experience at Roku, said in a statement. “Just in time for the Big Game, we’re bringing consumers and marketers the same leading scale, data and tech that have made buying a new device or signing up for a service simple and delightful.”

The ads can run directly on Roku, and viewers can interact with the offer and then receive the promotion on their phone or email, which will launch the storefront on the DoorDash app.

“We are thrilled to partner with Roku on this unique partnership,” said Rob Edell, gm and head of consumer engagement at DoorDash. “While this offer unlocks DashPass benefits and perks for Roku users everywhere, it also provides our merchant partners with an opportunity to promote DoorDash offers through TV streaming. Consumers can conveniently and affordably get the best of their neighborhood delivered to their door, while brands can reach diners at the right time and drive instant conversion from the comfort of the living room.”

DoorDash’s longtime partner Wendy’s is leaning into digital acceleration, partnering with Roku for a $5 off deal (if you spend $15) for Roku subscribers who see the ad.

“Partnering with DoorDash and Roku as the first brand to enable shoppable TV offers is an exciting new step toward our goal of being the best in delivery,” Carl Loredo, U.S. CMO for The Wendy’s Company, said in a statement.

Roku account holders can get six months free of DoorDash’s membership program, DashPass, which includes free delivery on eligible orders from restaurants, grocery stores, convenience and retail stores nationwide. That offer is only available to Roku users who have not had a trial or paid DashPass subscription in the last six months and runs through March 12.

Roku first revealed its shoppable ad experiences during its 2022 NewFronts presentation. Since then, the company has expanded its brand studio and partnerships with CPG brands.

Last June, the company teamed up with Walmart to bring shoppable to streaming, which allowed viewers to purchase products fulfilled by Walmart directly from Roku, moving beyond the QR code.