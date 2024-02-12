While Prime Video may not have had a Super Bowl spot, its marketing department has stayed busy.

The streaming service debuted “Ill Terrible Gato,” the second spot in its latest brand campaign, “Find Your Happy Place.”

From media agency Rufus, 15-, 30- and 60-second spots will run on linear and streaming TV, in-cinema, social, digital and custom media programs.

The creative features a grumpy cat, self-described as an “unholy terror, a nightmare machine,” wreaking havoc across his house.

But when he actually becomes happy, thanks to Prime Video, he experiences “nonstop joy and boundless mirth” and must hide his contentment from his human family to protect his reputation.

The campaign is designed to emphasize Prime Video’s ease of use by putting multiple streaming services in one place, with one password.

“Find Your Happy Place” first launched last year during Thursday Night Football as Prime Video’s inaugural multi-title brand marketing campaign. The first of three creative beats, Resting Binge Face, debuted last month as the newest wave of the campaign.

“Our customer-centricity has helped us design Prime Video as a service that is an entertainment destination offering a large selection of premium programming in a single application and with one billing relationship,” Albert Cheng, vp of Prime Video U.S., said in a statement. “On Prime Video, customers can find their favorite movies and series under one roof.”

The campaign also comes following Prime Video’s debut of its ad-supported tier, which launched late last month. Prime Video costs $14.99 per month as a stand-alone service, and consumers can now pay an additional $2.99 per month for an ad-free experience. Prime’s service (including Prime Video) has over 200 million paying customers and costs $139 annually.