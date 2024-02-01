Paramount+ is embracing the Super Bowl with arms wide open.

The streaming service’s “A Mountain of Entertainment” campaign returns to the Big Game for a second consecutive year, this time in a star-studded promo featuring Patrick Stewart, Drew Barrymore, Jeff Probst and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The two-minute creative, “Hail Patrick,” is the 15th iteration of the campaign from agency partner Droga5, though the company will run a condensed 30- or 45-second promo during the Big Game on Feb. 11.

In the spot, the star-studded group finds themselves trapped in a canyon on Paramount Mountain, and Stewart—returning to the campaign for the first time since the inaugural promo three years ago—must step in to throw a Hail Mary.

“I can’t get that thing up there,” Tua Tagovailoa explains. “If it were a football, I’d be able to reach the top.”

“What about a football-shaped head?” Stewart retorts, with Arnold from Nickelodeon’s Hey Arnold looking on. “We throw the child.”

Characters such as animated Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) agree with Stewart, and Barrymore leaps to Arnold’s defense as Probst asks the character if he’d like an immunity idol.

Tagovailoa refuses to throw Arnold up the mountain, and Stewart takes off his coat to unveil a football uniform with a playbook wristband containing one play: “Throw the child.”

As Stewart hurls Arnold toward the top of the cliff, the band Creed plays their hit song “Higher,” before Arnold smashes into the mountain.

“Now if only there were someone made of pigskin,” said Stewart, as Peppa Pig says, “Oh dear.”

Back in the game

This year’s Big Game spot builds on the “Mountain of Entertainment” campaign that first kicked off three years ago, and follows last year’s 60-second Super Bowl ad “Stallone Face,” starring Sylvester Stallone.

“[Droga5] have been fantastic partners for years now, and they also keep it fresh. We’ve been innovating really well, and the key to this campaign is making sure that we’re entertaining and delighting fans,” Domenic DiMeglio, evp, CMO and head of data at Paramount Streaming, told ADWEEK, also referencing last month’s spot starring Josh Allen and Peppa Pig.

Parent company Paramount has the broadcast rights to Super Bowl 58, featuring the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“For this one that’s airing in the Super Bowl, and the Super Bowl that’s going to be on CBS, Nickelodeon and streaming live on Paramount+, the bar had to be even higher,” said DiMeglio. “But at the end of the day, we endeavored to make the best spot we could make.”

The Super Bowl spot does not mark the end of “A Mountain of Entertainment,” with DiMeglio telling ADWEEK new iterations could be coming as early as March Madness.

“We’ll definitely keep doing more. These have really come to life for us,” said DiMeglio.

CBS has virtually sold out the Big Game this year, though Paramount+’s creative will count as a spot rather than an ad. Nickelodeon’s alternate cast sold out its advertising inventory last week, with the majority of advertisers airing across the CBS and Nickelodeon feeds in a single buy, in addition to being streamed on Paramount+.

For the latest Super Bowl 58 advertising news—who’s in, who’s out, teasers, full ads and more—check out Adweek’s Super Bowl 2024 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories here. And join us on the evening of Feb. 11 for the best in-game coverage of the commercials.