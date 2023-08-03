Only Murders in the Building's New Escape Room Creates a Great Escape for Fans

If there’s a building that only has murders in it, it makes sense to try to escape it.

Top line

In honor of the quickly-approaching Season 3 premiere of Only Murders in the Building, Hulu and The Escape Game have teamed up for an escape room experience that brings the series to life both in-person and online.

Between the lines

Hulu’s latest pop-up for the series will look to transport participants into the world of Only Murders in the Building, giving them a puzzling mystery of their own.





Participants will try to narrow down a suspect during the experience. Hulu and The Escape Game

Inside the game, participants will find themselves on the 10th floor of the Arconia, just outside of the apartment of Martin Short’s Oliver. There, they are tasked to find a key prop that has gone missing from Oliver’s new Broadway show. And as the mystery unfolds, participants will go deeper into the story, try to discover who took the prop and explore secret passageways in the walls of the building.

Fans of the show can expect to relive favorite moments from the series, interact with popular props, discover Season 3 Easter eggs and solve a mystery along the way.





Prepare for familiar locations, such as Oliver’s apartment. Hulu and The Escape Room

In-person participants in Los Angeles can play at The Escape Game located within the Century City Mall from Aug. 11-13. Those in Las Vegas can check it out at The Escape Game Las Vegas in The Forum Shops from Aug. 18-20.

And for the online experience, which is available globally from Aug. 14-18, guests can RSVP at onlymurdersescapegame.com.





Fans will need to search their way through the Arconia. Hulu and The Escape Room

Bottom line

The escape room experience is the latest marketing move ahead of Only Murders in the Building’s Season 3 premiere Aug. 8.

In addition to series regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, Season 3 is adding big names such as Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep. The series previously debuted the first look at Streep’s new character in an Oscar-night promo.