Netflix Adding Media Quality Measurement Thanks to DoubleVerify Partnership

Netflix’s ad tier just got an upgrade.

Top line

When Netflix first launched its ad-supported tier at the end of 2022, it said capabilities from DoubleVerify would arrive in the first quarter of this year. Now, the streamer has delivered on that promise.

Between the lines

DoubleVerify initially partnered with Netflix at launch to help the streaming service verify the viewability and traffic validity of its ads as the service waded into ad-supported content for the first time.

With the latest integration, the software platform’s measurement solutions work to protect from ad fraud, including hijacked devices and bot manipulation.

DoubleVerify and Netflix also enabled the company’s viewability measurement tool, which provides viewability authentication, giving clarity if an ad has the opportunity to be seen.

“Netflix is one of the world’s largest streaming services, and we are excited that our industry-leading solutions are now widely available for their advertisers,” Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, said in a statement. “Our partnership ensures that campaigns on Netflix fulfill essential quality standards that drive optimal outcomes.”

Zagorski noted that, in addition to the Netflix partnership, DoubleVerify is committed to delivering accredited and independent quality measurement products and will look to expand its coverage across CTV platforms.

Bottom line

Netflix rolled out Basic with Ads in the U.S. Nov. 3, launching with “hundreds” of advertisers on board, according to ad sales chief Jeremi Gorman.

The company brought on several partners at its ad tier launch, including Integral Ad Science and DoubleVerify for fraud protection. In addition, the streaming service also plans to roll out brand safety and suitability tools later in 2023.

The streamer will look to expand its ad tier internationally in the year ahead.