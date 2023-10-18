Media and marketing pros from Warner Bros , YouTube , Tubi and more will share insights, perspectives and advice on how to keep up in this ever-changing industry. Join them in LA at the Convergent TV Summit on October 25.

The only thing stronger than Netflix’s password crackdown results are its new prices.

Announcing its third-quarter earnings in a letter to shareholders today, Netflix said it added nearly 9 million subscribers (8.76 million, to be exact), bringing its total to more than 247 million global paid streaming memberships.

The streaming giant also noted that its ad-supported tier continues to grow, with memberships up almost 70% quarter-over-quarter. Additionally, on average, 30% of all sign-ups in countries with ad-supported tiers go towards the plan.

The results come amid Netflix’s ongoing password crackdown, with paid sharing rolling out in more than 100 countries, including the U.S., as of the second quarter.

And with paid sharing leading to fewer cancellations than expected, Netflix is once again raising prices, with new pricing hitting the U.S., the U.K. and France today.

For the U.S., the ads plan ($6.99) and Standard plan ($15.49) remain the same, while Basic will come in at $11.99 and Premium will be $22.99. Netflix’s Basic plan previously came in at $9.99, while its Premium plan was $19.99.

Meanwhile, paid sharing remains the same, with an account holder adding a member outside of the home for an additional $7.99 a month, or the user can opt to transfer their profile to a new account.

Subscribers are tiering up

Netflix closed its first-ever TV upfront in August, announcing it had doubled its monthly active ad tier users globally to more than 10 million at the time.

Despite the positive results, the company recently made a big change behind the scenes, with Adweek exclusively learning that ad sales president Jeremi Gorman was exiting and Amy Reinhard, who led the streamer’s studio operations, was taking the helm.

Regarding other changes, the streamer also recently announced new ad tier formats on the way, including Binge ads, which let viewers who are binging on a show watch an episode ad-free after a marketing message. Viewers can also expect integrated sponsor messages for live events, including Netflix’s upcoming golf match, The Netflix Cup, which features PGA and F1 stars. Brands getting involved include T-Mobile and Nespresso.

Additionally, the streamer recently launched title sponsorships, with Frito Lay’s Smartfood presenting the new season of Love is Blind.

With the new brand integrations, Netflix can now bring more partners to its global subscriber base, rather than just its ad tier users.