Big changes are coming to Netflix’s ad sales team.

Adweek has exclusively learned that Netflix has promoted longtime exec Amy Reinhard to president of advertising, with current ad president Jeremi Gorman set to exit.

Peter Naylor, who joined Netflix alongside Gorman, will continue serving as vp of worldwide ad sales.

“In her nearly seven years at Netflix, Amy has proven to be an exceptionally strong leader with a deep understanding of the entertainment business and consumer tastes, as well as the ability to build lasting partnerships across the industry,” Greg Peters, co-CEO, said in a statement. “These skills, in particular her strength in TV and film, are critical for the success of our ads business.”

Peters went on to thank Gorman for building Netflix’s ads business from scratch, adding, “In just one year, she’s built the foundations we need to succeed, attracting world-class brands to Netflix and an incredible team.”

Gorman had been the streaming giant’s ads president since September 2022, previously serving as Snap’s chief business officer, and recently led Netflix’s first appearance in the upfront.

The outgoing ads president noted she had a “passion” for scaling businesses and will look to do that more in the future, and threw support behind Reinhard.

“Working alongside Amy on the leadership team for the past year, I’ve seen her operational excellence and entertainment expertise firsthand, which will help enable brands to benefit from the Netflix Effect in new and remarkable ways,” Gorman said. “As I move on to build again, I will be proudly watching the growth of the business, and eagerly awaiting the next season of Outer Banks!”

Before being promoted to president of advertising, Reinhard, who holds a BA and an MBA from Harvard, served as vp of studio operations at Netflix, joining the company in 2016 as vp of content acquisition. In her most recent role, the exec oversaw physical production, production facilities management, consumer products and creative services, including casting, literary scouting, IP management and music business development.

“I’m excited for this new opportunity and to join the exceptional team during this phase of growth,” Reinhard said. “Together we will scale our advertising business and connect our incredible shows and movies with audiences and brands around the world.”

Adweek exclusively learned in August that Netflix had closed its first upfront, securing deals with all major advertising holding companies, as well as multiple independent agencies at “top-of-market pricing in the streaming industry,” according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

In addition to recently closing its first TV upfront, Netflix has also doubled its monthly active users globally to more than 10 million ad tier users.