Ahead of Thanksgiving, NBCUniversal and Google partnered with the Radio City Rockettes for three 30-second custom spots for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The NBCU Creative Partnerships team collaborated with Google’s creative team for the campaign, which highlights Google Pixel 8’s AI-powered camera features. The creative will show how the Rockettes get ready for their Thanksgiving Day performance as the holiday season kicks off.

“We’re excited to bring these features to life contextually, in partnership with NBCU, during one of the year’s most memorable holiday experiences in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Zach Overton, senior director of U.S. marketing for devices and cervices at Google, in a statement.

It’s the second year in a row that NBCU, Google and Macy’s collaborated for the holiday program. The campaign spots will run during the live broadcast on NBC, in Spanish during Telemundo’s broadcast and also streamed on Peacock.

Google Pixel also becomes the first partner to use NBCUniversal’s Spotlight+ ad innovation, initially announced during Peacock’s NewFront presentation earlier this year.

According to the company, Spotlight+ is a full brand takeover designed to reach viewers wherever they are watching, meaning the customs spots—and Google’s brand spots—show up across all screens, including linear, Peacock and third-party digital platforms.

“At NBCUniversal, we are always looking for meaningful moments to bring our audiences together, no matter where they are,” said Sari Feinberg, svp of marketing and content partnerships at NBCUniversal Advertising and Partnerships, in a statement. “By using Google Pixel’s technology and pairing it with NBCUniversal’s unmatched holiday content, we’re helping audiences capture and seamlessly edit unforgettable moments with their loved ones that can be cherished and shared time and time again.”