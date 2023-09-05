LG Ad Solutions Names Michael Hudes New CEO

Fine-tune your media, marketing and technology strategies at the Convergent TV Summit on October 25 with expert insights and strategies from the pros. Register now to save 35% on your pass .

LG Ad Solutions has a new chief executive.

Top line

The company tapped Michael Hudes as its new president and CEO, with the exec also joining the board of directors.

Hudes was a co-founder and chief commercial officer at Zenapse, and has held roles at Lyft, Clear Channel, YuMe/RhythmOne and Organic.

Between the lines

The new CEO is taking over for Adam Sexton, who was acting CEO and COO following former CEO Raghu Kodige’s ousting in December.

“Michael’s rich experience and proven track record in the digital and CTV advertising sphere makes him an invaluable addition to the LG Ad Solutions leadership team,” Matthew Durgin, LG Ad Solutions board chairman and vp at LG Electronics USA, said in a statement. “We’ve witnessed the strides the company has been making under the existing executive leadership team, and we expect to accelerate this momentum even further with Michael at the helm.”

The company said that Hudes’ appointment comes at a “crucial juncture” as it works to solidify its standing in the connected TV landscape.

“I am both thrilled and honored to join LG Ad Solutions during such a transformative period for our industry,” Hudes said in a statement. “The opportunities ahead for LG Ad Solutions are vast, and I am deeply committed to steering the company into its next chapter of scale, innovation and industry leadership.”

Bottom line

The appointment comes following several tumultuous months at LG Ad Solutions, formerly Alphonso.

Kodige, who also co-founded Alphonso before LG acquired the company in 2021, abruptly departed LG Ads at the end of 2022 alongside fellow co-founder and executive chairman Ashish Chordia. Kodige was promoted to CEO in July of 2021 after serving as chief product officer since 2013.

In September, LG Ads added three executives and named Tony Marlow global CMO.