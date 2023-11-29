Instacart Teams Up With Peacock for First Streaming Partnership

Instacart is adding streaming to the menu.

The grocery technology company partnered with NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock for its first streaming partnership, giving all its Instacart+ customers Peacock Premium for free.

As part of the new deal, the companies will debut a custom spot that highlights holiday scenes from across Peacock properties like The Office, Parks & Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

“Peacock and Instacart are both fast-growing brands that aim to deliver a great experience and exceptional value to our customers,” said Annie Luo, evp, head of global partnerships and strategic development at Peacock, in a statement. “With TV viewing and grocery delivery at their peak during the holiday season, it’s the perfect time to launch this partnership and lean into big moments across NBCUniversal.”

The 30-second spot centers around how Peacock and Instacart can come to the rescue from holiday chaos, and will debut Wednesday night during NBC’s special broadcast of Christmas at Rockefeller Center, hosted by Kelly Clarkson at 8 p.m. It will also air during the Dec. 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo.

“Instacart+ helps deliver all of the snacks and beverages a Peacock viewer needs for a must-see TV night,” said Heather Rivera, vp, strategy, partnerships and corporate development at Instacart, in a statement. “An hour saved on a trip to the store means an hour more of fan-favorite shows from Peacock.”

Instacart has been a regular advertiser across Peacock and NBCUniversal’s portfolio, and now Peacock will be the only streaming service included with Instacart’s same-day delivery subscription.

NBCUniversal last reported 28 million subscribers for Peacock, whose premium plan comes in at $5.99 per month or $59.99 a year.