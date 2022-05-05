Inspiring Content That Drives Subscriptions With Showtime  

Showtime’s original programming ceaselessly delivers new scripted shows. Yellowjackets, a non-IP-based freshman hit that built audience and buzz each week that is single-handedly driving streaming subscriptions, is no exception to the platform’s uncharted momentum. Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, co-presidents of entertainment at Showtime Networks, joined Adweek’s Convergent TV Summit to talk about how they’re leveraging the show’s success to drive subscriptions and how programming a premium cable network has changed.