How the Streaming Shift Has Shaken Up TV Marketing

FX's John Landgraf explains how his campaigns have expanded far beyond driving a show's premiere ratings

“You weren’t especially marketing for customer acquisition in the basic cable era,” said John Landgraf.FX
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Mollie Cahillane

1 hour ago

John Landgraf, a.k.a. the exec who coined the phrase “Peak TV,” has been at the helm of FX for nearly 20 years. However, he’s recently seen more change in the TV industry than ever before.

“It’s so unpredictable and bumpy right now,” the chairman of FX content and FX productions told Adweek. “Every day, I wake up not knowing what the headlines are going to have and if I might be surprised.”

When it comes to the streaming wars, marketing is one of the areas experiencing the biggest change.

Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV.

