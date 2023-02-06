How the Streaming Shift Has Shaken Up TV Marketing

John Landgraf, a.k.a. the exec who coined the phrase “Peak TV, ” has been at the helm of FX for nearly 20 years. However, he’s recently seen more change in the TV industry than ever before.

“It’s so unpredictable and bumpy right now,” the chairman of FX content and FX productions told Adweek. “Every day, I wake up not knowing what the headlines are going to have and if I might be surprised.”

When it comes to the streaming wars, marketing is one of the areas experiencing the biggest change.