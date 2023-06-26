With three weeks to go until the start of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Telemundo is ready for its largest women’s soccer tournament yet.

The company holds the Spanish-language rights to the FIFA World Cup and plans to capitalize on the explosive growth of women’s soccer—and the Latino audience’s love of the sport.

“Women’s soccer is at an all-time high, and there’s so much space for growth among these key demos,” Monica Gil, chief administrative and marketing officer of NBCUniversal and Telemundo Enterprises, told Adweek. “We no longer have to wait until 2026 to see some of the most dominant players.”

Gil said the networks are “ready to make history” once again, noting this summer will be the first time it will be broadcasting all 64 World Cup matches across its properties, including Peacock.

“We want to be able to present the most comprehensive coverage of the Women’s World Cup ever across all our platforms, and at the same time, we want to make sure that we continue to fuel the growth of women’s soccer across the country,” said Gil.

Telemundo will air 33 matches live on its flagship network, with 31 on Universo and every match streaming live on Peacock.

“It’s a privilege to own this tournament, to own this moment, and we want to position Telemundo as the home of soccer for all Americans,” said Gil. “We believe that we’ve been able to create a narrative that soccer is better in Spanish, and we want to make sure that we continue to promote and elevate that.”

The Cup is Ours

Telemundo first launched its campaign, “La Copa Es Nuestra” (“The Cup is Ours”), two months ahead of July 20’s kickoff to drive tune-in awareness.

The first 60-second spot stars Team USA’s Alex Morgan, Colombia’s rising star Linda Caicedo, Barcelona and Spain’s all-time top scorer Jennifer Hermoso and Argentine goalkeeper Vanina Correa.

“How do we continue to elevate and celebrate women’s soccer?” said Gil. “The idea behind it is making sure that we talk about women and capturing the women that are doing truly whatever it takes to win the cup.”

The idea behind “The Cup is Ours” started back in 1991 with the first World Cup and honors the journeys of the athletes who have fought for their place on the world stage.

It was done in-house and took over six months to develop across four cities.

As the kickoff approaches, Telemundo will run the campaign across its own platforms, Peacock, NBCUniversal brands and paid media, including radio, TV, digital and social.

Though the campaign is currently focused on awareness and engagement, Telemundo will soon add in player-centric storylines once the tournament begins.

“For Latinos, soccer is everything,” Gil said. “Latinos continue to fuel soccer fandom. We love the sport, so the opportunity to follow the women’s national team is very important to us because it continues to really demonstrate that power of soccer.”

Marketing to a broader demographic

This will be the first year the Women’s World Cup will be streamed on Peacock, and Gil sees an opportunity to further expand the company’s audience. After all, streaming made up about 30% of the total viewership for Telemundo’s coverage of the Men’s World Cup, and “a lot” of that viewership went to non-Spanish speakers.

While Telemundo is focused on having the “best coverage in Spanish,” Gil said that Telemundo will also be able to attract outside audiences.

“We believe that it’s going to drive people who perhaps don’t speak the language to come in and watch it, because they want to feel that they’re in the stadium, and you only get that when you watch it in Spanish,” said Gil.