Here Are the Top 10 YouTube Ads of the Year

With just a few weeks to go until the biggest advertising event of the year, YouTube unveiled the annual Cannes Ads Leaderboard, highlighting the most popular video ads of the year.

According to data from Nielsen, YouTube reached more than 150 million people on connected TVs in the U.S. this year, and streamers dominated the advertising list, with appearances from companies including Netflix, Max and Peacock.

“This year’s Cannes Ads Leaderboard is packed with a range of creative that exemplifies how the YouTube canvas doesn’t box brands in with formats. There’s incredible diversity in terms of cultural and generational representation, as well as production styles and approaches to storytelling,” Sunny Kwok, creative director at U.S. Creative Works, said in a statement.

“Collectively they make for a great celebration, and the viewership numbers are testament to how great creative can connect with people,” Kwok added.

The ranking shows the top videos from June 2022 to May 2023 and includes factors like organic and paid views, watch time and audience retention.

Check out the full list below:

1. Netflix | Wednesday Releases Thing in New York

2. Telecom Egypt | WE Summer Campaign 2022 — Akram Hosny

3. Apple | Introducing iPhone 14 Pro

4. Max | The Last of Us Official Trailer

5. Qatar Airways | C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S

6. Samsung | Galaxy S23 Ultra: Official Introduction Film

7. Orange Egypt | World Cup 2022 campaign — Crazy About Football

8. Bulgari | Unexpected Wonders

9. Peacock | Kevin Hart Can’t Stop Attacking ‘Old’ Celebrities

10. Burger King | Whopper Whopper (Extended)

