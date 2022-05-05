NewFronts

FuboTV Rolls Out Custom Audience Targeting, New Original Programming at NewFronts

The company can reach users based on content and amount of time they’re watching

A new show hosted by R.J. Hampton is coming to Fubo Sports Network.FuboTV
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Mollie Cahillane

18 seconds ago

FuboTV wants marketers to go where the eyeballs are, and is debuting custom audience targeting across its entire portfolio of content.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
AAPI Creative Spotlight: Ingrid Wu Wants to Make Art That Understands You
Creative

AAPI Creative Spotlight: Ingrid Wu Wants to Make Art That Understands You

By Rafael Canton

A distorted shot of man staring off in distance.
Voice

Brands Should Be Obsessed With the Future. So Why Aren’t They?

By Phil Rowley

NewFronts

Twitter Launches New Content Partnerships as Musk Takeover Lingers Over NewFront

By Catherine Perloff

Sustainability

A Taste of the Greener Future With Clif Bar and Pepsi 

By Alexandra Bower

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

Brand Integrations Offer a Better Way to Get in Front of Streaming TV Audiences

By Meilani Weiss, EVP Brand Integration, R&CPMK

How Contextual Targeting Will Make Its Resurgence in OTT

By Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi

The Upfronts Need an Upgrade

By Jason Brown, SVP, Advertising Sales, DIRECTV Advertising

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil