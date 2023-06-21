More than three decades ago, NBCUniversal first launched its “The More You Know” campaign, bringing timely issues to the forefront of viewers’ minds.

Now, get ready to know even more.

Today, NBCUniversal exclusively shared its new, refreshed The More You Know PSAs with Adweek, showcasing NBCU talent in videos appearing across Comcast NBCUniversal’s platforms. The PSAs and in-depth conversations are meant to inspire dialogue around topics such as media literacy, food insecurity, mentorship, supporting veterans, reading and staying physically active.

“As communities grapple with the pandemic’s lasting effects, issues surrounding mental health and food insecurity are more pressing than ever,” Hilary Smith, evp of corporate social responsibility at NBCUniversal, said in a statement. “The More You Know provides a powerful platform to help raise awareness and inspire action in related areas, such as donating to food banks.”

The latest refreshed take on the campaign includes NBCU talent such as Jenna Bush Hager, Lester Holt, Ariana Madix, Julio Vaqueiro and several others.

“Abraham Lincoln once said, ‘Don’t believe everything you read on the internet,'” Holt says in a PSA on media literacy, adding, “Oh, I see what they did there.”

The anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News challenges viewers to “stay smart” and not believe everything they read online.

In another PSA, Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna and founder of the Today book club, talks about the power of reading, noting it can help reduce stress and improve cognitive ability.

“Start a reading streak, even if it’s just a few minutes every day,” Bush Hager says. “Every little bit helps.”

NBCU is also spreading the word online, with Madix appearing in social video made for Instagram.

The Vanderpump Rules star, whose popularity has risen amid the ongoing Tom Sandoval cheating scandal, talks about mentorship, saying, “If you feel like you have wisdom or knowledge to pass on, it’s so important to become a mentor to those who are coming up behind you.”

NBCU’s new content will also include more in-depth conversations.

For instance, in one video, Bush Hager discusses reading with Maya Nussbaum, founder and executive director of Girls Write Now. The conversation includes personal anecdotes on how they make reading a habit and stories of the work they’re doing to champion diverse authors.

Other installments in The More You Know campaign include Carl Quintanilla, co-anchor, CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, talking about food insecurity; Tom Llamas, anchor, NBC News Now’s Top Story, sharing advice on mentorship; Zuri Hall, correspondent, Access Hollywood, and Vanessa Hauc, anchor, Noticias Telemundo, discussing playing outside; and Willie Geist, host of Sunday Today and co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, advocating for supporting veterans.

In addition to the new PSA campaign, NBCU also recently brought back The More You Know as a digital series, featuring the likes of Steph Curry, John Legend and Al Roker.