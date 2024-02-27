ESPN is ready to kick off its first season with the National Women’s Soccer League.

Today, the company debuted a national brand campaign, “It’s So On,” which runs from Feb. 27 to March 31 across TV, digital, social and paid channels.

From creative agency Preacher, the sports marketing spot features retired NWSL champion and World Cup champion Ali Krieger, along with cameos from a plethora of stars, including Kevin Durant and Julie Foudy.

Phrases including “the heat is on,” “the roar is on,” “upsets are on,” “guts are on” and “glory is on” flash across the screen during a montage of in-game moments with players like the San Diego Wave’s Alex Morgan, Portland Thorn’s Sophia Smith, NY/NJ Gotham’s Rose Lavelle and more.

“It’s so on,” says Krieger, holding a TV remote.

Durant, a co-owner of the NY/NJ team, adds, “Let’s show them how we do it, Gotham.”

“’It’s So On’ encapsulates the spirited rivalries, the electric players and personalities and the thrilling competition that the NWSL offers all sports fans,” Rachel Epstein, vp of marketing at ESPN, said. “It’s not just a campaign line; it’s a commitment to elevating the NWSL globally and an identity driver that will fuel the league from launch of the 2024 season through the playoffs across ESPN platforms.”

ESPN’s coverage of the season begins on March 16 at 1 p.m. on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, when the Kansas City Current takes on Portland Thorns FC—also the inaugural match at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, the first purpose-built stadium for a women’s professional sports team.

The 2024 season will be ESPN’s first with the league in several years, following a landmark four-year TV rights deal for the NWSL with CBS Sports, ESPN, Prime Video and Scripps Sports.

The partners will combine to nationally broadcast 118 matches across platforms beginning in 2024, with 20 airing on ESPN platforms, including three playoff games on ABC.

The deal is worth $60 million per year for a cumulative value of $240 million over the course of the term. The NWSL’s former three-year deal with CBS was worth just $4.5 million total ($1.5 million annually—and the league paid production costs).

“The NWSL is among the world’s best women’s professional soccer leagues, and we are excited to showcase the league, the clubs, and the incredible athletes to sports fans,” Rosalyn Durant, evp, programming and acquisitions at ESPN, said at the time.