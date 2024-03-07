It’s another Oscars sellout for Disney.

Ahead of the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted 96th Oscars on Sunday, March 10, Disney Advertising has announced that it has sold out of ad inventory with a variety of sponsors spanning 17 categories.

“On March 10th, Hollywood’s biggest night returns, and we couldn’t be more excited, along with our incredible brand partners, to once again have the honor to celebrate the greatest in films and storytelling,” Rita Ferro, president of global advertising, Disney, said in a statement.

“The Oscars stage and telecast continues to be the breakthrough moment for the most impactful brand marketers to bring their own creative storytelling to the cultural forefront through new innovation and never-before-seen activations.”

According to a source familiar with the matter, pricing for the event was slightly up over last year.

For the 2024 Oscars, the company was seeking $1.7 million to $2.2 million for 30-second ads, which is similar to its 2022 pricing.

In 2023, Oscars pricing was slightly down, with Disney seeking $1.6 million to $2.1 million for 30 seconds.

Among the categories represented, this year’s show includes apparel, auto, beverage, consumer packaged goods, entertainment, financial services, healthcare, insurance, luxury spirits, media & entertainment, pet care, pharmaceutical, retail, streaming, technology and telecom.

Participating advertisers include Abbott Laboratories; AbbVie; Airbnb; Allstate; Astellas Pharma; Bank of America; Booking.com; Carnival Corporation; Costar Group (Homes.com); CVS Corporation; Diageo (Don Julio); Discover; Doordash; Dunkin’ Donuts; Eli Lilly; Energizer Holdings; GetYourGuide; GlaxoSmithKline; Henkel; Intuit; Kenvue; Lionsgate; LVMH Group; Marshalls; MGM; Nerd Wallet; Nestle; Nissan Motor Corp. (Infiniti); Panda Express; Peacock; Penney Opco; PepsiCo (Mountain Dew Baja Blast); Pfizer; Polestar; Procter & Gamble; Progressive; Rolex; Charles Schwab; Sirius XM Radio; Southwest Airlines; Starbucks; State Farm; Talking Rain Beverage (Sparkling Ice); TikTok; UCB; Ulta; Unilever; Universal Pictures; Verizon; Walmart; Walt Disney Studios; Wayfair; and Whirlpool.

In addition, the telecast also showcases several firsts for brands, including an in-show moment from Don Julio, an integration from Rolex to celebrate this year’s winners, and Bank of America ensuring people with disabilities can access the program in a first-of-its-kind red carpet livestream with TikTok.

The 96th Oscars will look to build on last year’s ratings boost, which saw the ceremony grow 13% to reach an average of 18.8 million viewers.

Whether viewers are tuning in on cable or streaming on connected TVs, they can see the show live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide this Sunday.