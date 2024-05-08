Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

Disney and Max are a bundle of surprises ahead of upfront week.

Top line

Today, Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery announced a new Disney+, Hulu and Max bundle.

The companies call it a “first of its kind” offering, with ad-supported and ad-free plans coming this summer.

Between the lines

The surprising news combines content from brands in entertainment including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Warner Bros. Discovery and more.

According to the companies, the new bundle will be available on any of the three streaming platform’s websites.

“On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value,” Joe Earley, president, direct to consumer, Disney Entertainment, said in a statement. “This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today.”

Meanwhile, JB Perrette, CEO and president, global streaming and games, Warner Bros. Discovery, noted that the bundle delivers value as well as a collection of entertainment offrings.

“Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry,” Perrette said.

Additional details regarding the bundle offer will be shared in the coming months. Disney and WBD are also notably teaming with Fox for a new sports streamer coming in the fall.

Bottom line

The shocking bundle news comes days before both Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are set to present at upfront week in New York.

In an earnings call this week, Disney touted its success for its Hulu and Disney merger, with ad sales chief Rita Ferro also telling ADWEEK that the product is seeing “even better” results than at launch.