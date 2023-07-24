Shark Week, hosted this year by actor Jason Momoa, is diving into the deep end on Discovery Channel with a slate of new marketing partners.

Van Leeuwen, Crumbl Cookies, Australian Gold, Bark Social, Eventbrite, Ripley’s Aquarium and Valpak have all joined the annual event, taking place July 23-29.

“Shark Week has been at the forefront of summer entertainment for 35 years, and our partner brand alignments allow fans to experience their love of the event on and off the screen,” Karen Bronzo, CMO, US Networks Group, Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement. “Social good is an important aspect of many of the partnerships and supports the core mission of Shark Week, which is to celebrate these amazing creatures and inspire viewers to delve deeper into their world.”

Returning partners include Southwest Airlines, the American Red Cross, Georgetown Cupcakes, MLB and Pooch Perks, as well as nonprofits Beneath the Waves and Oceana.

To celebrate 35 years of programming, Warner Bros. Discovery and the American Red Cross partnered to promote the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench (coming Aug. 4) and a blood drive.

From July 17-31, the Red Cross is encouraging eligible people not to be cold-blooded and donate blood, with volunteers receiving an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt while supplies last. Those that donate from July 12 to Aug. 12 will be automatically entered to win a Search for the Meg prize, which includes a three-night New York getaway with a private shark diving adventure at Long Island aquarium.

Southwest Airlines is back for its 10th year as a partner, giving customers the chance to watch free content on flights through a Shark Week on-demand channel, as well as a live feed from Discovery.

Meanwhile, the MLB and Discovery once again teamed up to bring the week’s mascot Chompie to MLB clubs across the country for meet-and-greets, photo opportunities, promos on the big screen and co-branded merch.

At Georgetown Cupcakes, fans can get a new limited-edition Shark Week dozen cupcakes with themed elements like Ocean Blue frosting and a Salted Caramel Beach flavor.

Additionally, Ubisoft designed a Shark Week in-game integration with Hungry Shark World and Hungry Shark Evolution, which includes themed load screens, tune-in pushes and accessories. And Pooch Perks, a dog subscription box, dedicated July’s themed box to promote Shark Week.

New players in town

Another pooch-themed brand, Bark Social, has joined Shark Week to host watch parties at its Bethesda and Philadelphia locations.

And if those parties could use some cool treats, ice cream brand Van Leeuwen released a limited-edition themed sundae, available at 14 locations in New York and Los Angeles through July 29, while supplies last. Plus, bakery Crumbl Cookies will have a shark-themed cookie through July 29.

Eventbrite is curating a national collection of events and experiences for Shark Week, and Ripley Aquariums, a leader in sand tiger shark research, is hosting a slate of events, including screenings and scavenger hunts.

Lastly, new partner Valpak launched a cover takeover of its envelope, which is expected to reach more than 40 million households, with a chance to win $10,000 inside.