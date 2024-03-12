Hot List

Channing Dungey Is ADWEEK's 2024 TV Executive of the Year

The chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group is delivering strong results

Channing Dungey headshot
In 2020, Dungey became chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group.Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
By Mollie Cahillane

During a year when scripted content became stunted by the Hollywood strikes, Channing Dungey, ADWEEK’s 2024 TV Executive of the Year, just kept making it work.

In 2020, Dungey became chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, making her one of the premier Black executives leading the charge in the television industry. However, the exec had plenty of cachet to her name heading into the role, previously serving as president of ABC’s Entertainment Group and vice president of original content at Netflix.

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's senior TV reporter, covering the business of connected TV, streaming, measurement and sports media.

