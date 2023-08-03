CBS Reveals When Yellowstone Makes Its Fall Debut

CBS isn’t horsing around when it comes to Yellowstone’s broadcast premiere.

The network recently announced a reshuffled fall lineup amid the ongoing writers and actors strikes. Now, CBS has set its updated fall premiere dates, with Yellowstone hitting the airwaves on Sept. 17, starting with Season 1.

Yellowstone’s debut follows the premiere of 60 Minutes on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m., which is bumped back 30 minutes from its usual time due to an NFL doubleheader.

The updated lineup leans in on unscripted programming, as the new reality series Buddy Games, hosted by Josh Duhamel, kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 14. Meanwhile, Lotería Loca launches on Monday, Oct. 2, and Raid the Cage makes its debut on Friday, Oct. 13.

Survivor and The Amazing Race return on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with extended 90-minute episodes. Then, Paramount+ shows FBI True and Seal Team also join the schedule, with FBI True hitting the air on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and Seal Team debuting on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The U.K. version of Ghosts comes to the schedule on Thursday, Nov. 16, with encores of CBS’ Ghosts leading in. Plus, new installments of The Price Is Right at Night and Let’s Make a Deal Primetime premiere on Monday, Oct. 2, and Friday, Nov. 3, respectively.

Among the other highlights, college football on CBS premieres on Saturday, Sept. 2, with Texas Tech at Wyoming, and the network hosts the National Women’s Soccer League championship on Saturday, Nov. 11. Plus, there’s an NCIS 20th anniversary mini-marathon on Monday, Sept. 25.

The network also has summer franchises of Big Brother and The Challenge: USA extending into the fall.

CBS Fall 2023-24 Schedule

(New programs in ALL CAPS; times are ET)

MONDAY

9-10 p.m. — LOTERIA LOCA (Oct. 2)

10-11 p.m. — NCIS Encore (Oct. 2)

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. — Big Brother (Oct. 3, new time)

9-10 p.m. — FBI: True (Oct. 3)

10-11 p.m. — FBI Encore (Oct. 3)

WEDNESDAY

8-9:30 p.m. — Survivor (Sept. 27)

9:30-11 p.m. — The Amazing Race (Sept. 27)

THURSDAY

8-9 p.m. — Big Brother (Sept. 14) (changing regularly to Young Sheldon and Ghosts Encores on Nov. 16)

9-10 p.m. — Buddy Games (Sept. 14) (changing to UK: Ghosts on Nov.16)

10-11 p.m. — The Challenge USA (Sept. 14) (changing to Seal Team on Nov. 2)

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. — The Price Is Right at Night (Oct. 13, premiere Monday, Oct. 2) Let’s Make a Deal Primetime (Nov. 3)

9-10 p.m. — RAID THE CAGE (Oct. 13)

10-11 p.m. — Blue Bloods Classics (Sept. 29)

SATURDAY

8-10 p.m. — Encores and Sports

10-11 p.m. — 48 Hours (Sept. 16)

SUNDAY

7-8 p.m. — 60 Minutes (Sept. 17 at 7:30 due to NFL doubleheader)

8-9 p.m. — Yellowstone (Sept. 17 at 8:30 due to NFL doubleheader)

9-10 p.m. — Yellowstone

10-11 p.m. — Big Brother (Sept. 17 at 10:30 due to NFL doubleheader)