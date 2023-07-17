CBS’s fall lineup is going through its own version of Survivor.

The network, which previously announced its fall lineup back in May, is now revealing an almost entirely new fall schedule amid ongoing programming disruptions throughout the TV industry from the SAG and WGA strikes. The CW and Fox also recently announced updated schedules for fall.

The new CBS fall lineup leans in even more on unscripted programming as well as a mix of acquired scripted programming and expanded versions of reality shows, news and primetime sports. In addition, Yellowstone will join on Sundays in a broadcast premiere and air starting with Season 1.

Monday, which previously featured comedies The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola as well as NCIS shows, will now switch to include new series Loteria Loca at 8 p.m., which is hosted by Jaime Camil and based on the Latin game of chance known as Lotería.

NCIS will still air on Monday at 9 p.m., but it’s now followed by a to-be-announced Paramount+ original.

On Tuesday, which previously had CBS’ FBI block, Big Brother will air at 8 p.m. It will then be followed by FBI: True, a show featuring conversations between agents about their toughest cases. And FBI will air at 10 p.m.

Wednesday stays as it was originally scheduled, with extended versions of Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Previously, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, So Help Me Todd and new Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth were set to air on Thursdays. However, the day will now focus on unscripted fare, with Big Brother airing at 8 p.m., new Josh Duhamel-hosted game show Buddy Games coming in at 9 p.m. and The Challenge USA airing at 10 p.m.

Young Sheldon, Ghosts and Seal Team will still plan to join the schedule later.

More reality on the way

Friday features The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal in primetime at 8 p.m. Plus, new game show Raid the Cage airs at 9 p.m.

According to CBS, Raid the Cage is “action-packed,” with two teams facing off to grab prizes from “the Cage” before time runs out. Classic fan-favorite episodes of Blue Bloods then take the 10 p.m. slot.

Saturday nights include primetime college football games from the Big Ten, SEC and Mountain West conferences, as well as the NWSL championship. Plus, 48 Hours will continue airing on Saturdays at 10 p.m.

And on Sunday, which previously featured a new Matlock reboot and The Equalizer, CBS will have 60 Minutes followed by episodes of Yellowstone and Big Brother. And for NFL doubleheaders, 60 Minutes will air special 90-minute episodes.

The network will have more than 100 hours of NFL on CBS in the fall, with 18 weeks of games beginning on Sunday, Sept. 10. CBS will also have the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11.

According to CBS, specific premiere dates and additional programming will be announced later.

CBS Fall 2023-24 Schedule

(New programs in ALL CAPS; times are ET)

MONDAY

8-9 p.m. — LOTERIA LOCA

9-10 p.m. — NCIS

10-11 p.m. — Paramount Original TBA

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. — Big Brother

9-10 p.m. — FBI: True

10-11 p.m. — FBI

WEDNESDAY

8-9:30 p.m. — Survivor

9:30-11 p.m. — The Amazing Race

THURSDAY

8-9 p.m. — Big Brother (eventually changing to Young Sheldon and Ghosts)

9-10 p.m. — Buddy Games (eventually changing to UK: Ghosts)

10-11 p.m. — The Challenge USA (eventually changing to Seal Team)

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. — The Price Is Right/Let’s Make a Deal Primetime

9-10 p.m. — RAID THE CAGE

10-11 p.m. — Blue Bloods Classics

SATURDAY

8-10 p.m. — Encores and Sports

10-11 p.m. — 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7-8 p.m. — 60 Minutes

8-9 p.m. — Yellowstone (for NFL doubleheaders, an expanded 60 minutes will take the first Yellowstone spot)

9-10 p.m. — Yellowstone

10-11 p.m. — Big brother