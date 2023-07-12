The CW has some striking changes for its fall lineup.

Amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, The CW’s first fall lineup under new parent company Nexstar is reshuffling its previously announced schedule, with programming kicking off on Sept. 5.

Among the biggest changes, the network is shifting its Tuesday comedy block to Monday. Additionally, previously announced scripted dramas All American and 61st Street, as well as the I Am documentary film franchise, will now air during midseason, with exact premieres to be announced later.

Regarding the rest of the lineup, the fall season kicks off with Inside the NFL on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 8 p.m. The new series The Swarm airs at 9 p.m., with an unknown enemy from the sea invading viewers’ TV screens.

Sullivan’s Crossing stays put on Wednesdays and starts on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. The series is followed by the premiere of The Spencer Sisters at 9 p.m.

Then the FBoys are FBack as FBoy Island, starring comedian Nikki Glaser, debuts on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. with back-to-back episodes.

On Monday, Oct. 16, starting at 8 p.m., comedies Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs, Children Ruin Everything and Everyone Else Burns will make their premieres.

Fridays brings the magic return of Penn & Teller: Fool Us for its tenth season, with new host Brooke Burke. See the series premiere at 8 p.m. on Oct. 20.

The unscripted series Masters of Illusion returns Saturday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m., and World’s Funniest Animals airs at 9 p.m.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? returns for Season 12 on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 9 p.m. And The Chosen, a story about the life of Jesus, runs through the fall on Sundays at 8 p.m.

During a press conference in May announcing the fall schedule, Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment, The CW, addressed the writers strike, saying it “didn’t have too much of an impact” as the company built its new lineup.

“It’s not so easy reimagining a seven-night-a-week broadcast network with limited time and in the middle of a writer’s strike, but we’re excited about where we’re at,” Schwartz told reporters.

At the time, Schwartz noted that All American was the main show that could be impacted by the strike. However, with the vast schedule reshuffling, it appears CW is going off-script when it comes to its fall lineup.

The CW’s fall 2023-2024 schedule

(New programs in ALL CAPS)

MONDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — SON OF A CRITCH (Oct. 16)

8:30-9 p.m. — RUN THE BURBS (Oct. 16)

9-9:30 p.m. — CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Oct. 16)

9:30-10 p.m. — EVERYONE ELSE BURNS (Oct. 16)

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. — Inside the NFL (Sept. 5)

9-10 p.m. — THE SWARM (Sept. 5) (Switches to Whose Line Is It Anyway? on Nov. 14)

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. — SULLIVAN’S CROSSING (Oct. 4)

9-10 p.m. — THE SPENCER SISTERS (Oct. 4)

THURSDAY

8-10 p.m. — FBOY ISLAND (Oct. 12)

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. — Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Oct. 20)

9-10 p.m. — Inside the NFL (encore) (Oct. 20)

SATURDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — Masters of Illusion (Oct. 28)

8:30-9 p.m. — Masters of Illusion (original episode) (Oct. 28)

9-9:30 p.m. — World’s Funniest Animals (Oct. 28)

9:30-10 p.m. — World’s Funniest Animals (original episode) (Oct. 28)

SUNDAY

8-9:30 p.m. — The Chosen

MIDSEASON

FGIRL ISLAND, Walker, All American, 61st Street, I AM