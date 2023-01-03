Apple TV+ Names Ricky Strauss Its New Head of Marketing

Though 2023 has just begun, Apple TV+ is already making major marketing moves.

On Tuesday, the streamer named entertainment industry veteran Ricky Strauss as its new head of marketing. In the role, Strauss will lead consumer marketing campaigns, creative advertising, media and promotions across original series and films for the streamer.

The exec will be part of Apple’s marketing communications team under the department’s vice president, Tor Myhren.

With the addition of Strauss, Apple TV+ seems to add some stability to its marketing department, which saw former marketing chief J.P. Richards and video marketing head Chris Van Amburg leave in 2022.

Strauss has more than 30 years in the entertainment industry, serving nine years at Disney. Most recently, the exec was president of content and marketing for Disney+, developing the strategic content vision for the service and overseeing development of the streamer’s original programming slate, production partnerships and content acquisitions.

The exec also previously served as president of marketing for Walt Disney Studios, leading the marketing strategy and campaigns for some of the company’s biggest films, including Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Marvel’s The Avengers.

Departing Disney

Despite his history at the company, Strauss left Disney in January 2021 after a major reorganization, which put further emphasis on streaming and elevated Kareem Daniel to head up the media and entertainment division. (Daniel has since left the company following Bob Iger taking over as CEO from Bob Chapek.)

Ahead of his Disney exit, Strauss wrote an internal memo, saying, “With our new structure and the changes to my role, the reorganization does not provide me with the opportunity to do the kind of work I love to do and to continue making the intended impact I have been so fortunate to have achieved at Disney.”

The addition of Strauss is big news for Apple TV+, which made history in 2022 as the first streamer to take the Oscar for Best Picture thanks to its film CODA. The streamer also added more than 50 Emmy nominations in the year, including Severance getting 14 nods.

Though he just started the job, Strauss’s schedule is already packed for 2023. Apple TV+ is releasing several major films and original series as part of its slate for the year, including Dear Edward, Hello Tomorrow, Masters of the Air and new seasons of Ted Lasso and Servant.