There’s more than one Big Game this weekend.

Ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl on CBS, the ever-popular Puppy Bowl returns on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. for its 20th year, simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max and Discovery+.

This year’s matchup between Team Ruff and Team Fluff will feature 131 puppies from 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories, who will “compete” as part of Animal Planet’s yearly adoption event.

Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery signed on a host of new and returning marketing partners, including Bark Social, Best Friends Animal Society, Southwest Airlines, Grounds and Hounds, and the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA).

“For the 20th anniversary of Puppy Bowl, we made this beloved pop culture event bigger and better than ever. In addition to working with a group of amazing brands and extending our reach, a big goal for our team was to drive more impact for pet adoption than ever before,” Karen Bronzo, CMO of U.S. networks group at WBD, said in a statement. “Each one of our partnerships gives our fans fun ways to join the Puppy Bowl celebration but also drives awareness for shelters across the country.”

For the first time, the NFLPA signed on as a partner for Puppy Bowl. The group teamed up with Animal Planet to help the league connect with adoptable dogs from Operation Paws for Homes. Ravens players Zay Flowers and Patrick Queen spent an afternoon with some of the dogs and shared their experiences on social media.

Best Friends Animal Society is making its Puppy Bowl debut and will be waiving its adoption fees from Feb. 7-14 at its centers across the country, with more than 150 Best Friends shelter and rescue group partners also participating. The animal welfare organization is working to make all American cat and dog shelters no-kill by 2025.

Pooch Perks, a monthly dog subscription box service, returns for the second year, curating a collection of toys and treats for the Puppy Bowl in February. Grounds and Hounds also returns as a partner, creating a limited-release coffee blend—and each purchase comes with an official Puppy Bowl Game Day bandana.

Meanwhile, Funny Face Bakery, another new partner, created treat bundles for both pets and humans, and Wag! signed on to give owners $10 off pet care with the code PUPPYBOWL. Plus, the company will match donations made through its app to Best Friends Animal Society, up to $10,000 from now until the Big Game.

Bark Social is also back in the game, hosting Puppy Bowl XX watch parties at their Bethesda, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria locations, including on-site adoption experiences.

Southwest Airlines also returns as a sponsor, with travelers flying during February getting the chance to tune into on-demand Puppy Bowl content, as well as an exclusive video, Journey to Puppy Bowl. Additionally, partner Valpak is launching a $10,000 sweepstakes prize, and inside select envelopes, there’s a chance to win $100 toward the adoption fee for a pet.