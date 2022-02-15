Programming & Performance

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall Will Co-Host This Year’s Oscars

The Academy Awards will have an emcee for the first time since 2018

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will be the first female trio to host the Oscars.ABC
Headshot of Jason Lynch
By Jason Lynch

5 mins ago

After going hostless since 2019, the Academy Awards will be making up for lost time this year.

Headshot of Jason Lynch

Jason Lynch

Jason Lynch is TV editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming across broadcast, cable and streaming video.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

the blacklist 2021 season

TV Upfronts

NBC Shelves Law & Order Spinoff Series in Fall Premiere Plans

By Jason Lynch, Kelsey Sutton

Convergent TV

From Fewer Ads to Its First Livestream, NBC Shakes Up Its Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

By Jason Lynch

Programming & Performance

NBC Chief Paul Telegdy Leaving As Part of Major NBCU TV Overhaul

By Jason Lynch

Convergent TV

Here’s Why TLC Is Reviving Trading Spaces a Decade After It Went Off the Air

By Jason Lynch

Microlearning
View All


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like


Brands Seem to Be Talking More and More About Love… But What Does That Really Mean?

By Sheena Vira


These Are the Audience Segments at the Forefront of a Rapidly Changing Streaming Video Landscape

By Robert Norman


6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV

By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari


Is Gen Z Loyal?

By Student Beans