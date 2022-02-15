Programming & Performance Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall Will Co-Host This Year’s Oscars The Academy Awards will have an emcee for the first time since 2018 Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will be the first female trio to host the Oscars.ABC By Jason Lynch5 mins ago After going hostless since 2019, the Academy Awards will be making up for lost time this year. Jason Lynch @jasonlynch jason.lynch@adweek.com Jason Lynch is TV editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming across broadcast, cable and streaming video. Recommended articles