AMC Networks has a new CEO.

Top line

On Wednesday afternoon, AMC Networks announced that Kristin Dolan, a longtime company board member and the wife of AMC Networks interim executive chairman James L. Dolan, has been named CEO, effective Feb. 27.

Between the lines

The announcement comes just a day after the company reorganized its commercial revenue group, focusing on the ad sales portion of the team and expanding roles for key leaders ahead of the upfront.

“Kristin is a proven executive and operational leader with a track record in driving organizational change, a history managing subscription-based businesses and a deep understanding of audience engagement and advertising. These are areas of critical importance as we transform our company and monetize our high quality content,” James L. Dolan said.

“With her considerable experience and knowledge of the company, Kristin is the ideal person to lead AMC Networks into its next chapter as we navigate this transformative period in the industry.”

An executive with more than 30 years’ experience in media and entertainment, Kristin Dolan recently served as CEO of 605, an audience measurement and data analytics firm she founded in 2016. She led all day-to-day business operations, including key client relationships, product development, sales, research, finance, legal and marketing. She also spent 16 years in various operating roles at Cablevision Systems Corporation, rising to chief operating officer.

“It’s a privilege to join a company with a long legacy of engaging audiences with excellent storytelling and world-class brands,” Kristin Dolan said. “It’s also where I started my career in the industry. I look forward to bringing my broad experience—across programming, cable operations and, most recently, utilizing data to reimagine television advertising—to leverage AMC Networks’ strong assets, drive the next phase of the company’s growth, and build shareholder value in the coming years.”

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news, noting that the Dolans are separated but remain close.

Bottom line

AMC’s CEO announcement comes after months of uncertainty at the company.

In November 2022, former CEO Christina Spade exited the company after mere months in the position. Spade’s exit was followed by large-scale cutbacks, where the company reportedly laid off 20% of its U.S. staff.

According to WSJ, despite the recent layoffs, the company is looking at further ways to cut costs and boost growth in streaming subscriptions.