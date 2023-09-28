Everything You Need to Know About AMC+'s New Ad Tier

Fine-tune your media, marketing and technology strategies at the Convergent TV Summit on October 25 with expert insights and strategies from the pros. Register now to save 35% on your pass .

AMC’s The Walking Dead has a new way to bring fans to tiers.

Today, AMC Networks announced that it’s begun rolling out the ad-supported version of AMC+ on its direct-to-consumer platform and apps, with third-party platforms and channel providers on the way in the weeks ahead.

The tier premieres at $4.99 per month, featuring less than five minutes per hour of ad load and the same titles offered on the ad-free version, including the Daryl Dixon-focused Walking Dead spinoff and the Anne Rice universe of shows.

The ad-free tier comes in at $8.99 per month, and viewers can also get around 20% savings by purchasing an annual subscription for $83.88.

“This ad-supported version of AMC+ gives consumers more flexibility while bringing ads to the only piece of our distribution ecosystem that wasn’t already ad-supported,” Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks, said in a statement. “Now, with our linear networks, strong and growing presence on CTV and FAST platforms and ad-supported AMC+, our advertising partners can fully leverage the reach and appeal of our high-quality shows and connect with viewers wherever and however they choose to watch.”

Kelleher added that the ad tier gives marketers the option for interactive and shoppable ads, more flexibility in product integrations, whole genre takeovers and tech-enabled enhancements “that weren’t possible before.” Options include interactive ad units, squeeze-back screens during “Next On” promos, shoppable ads, overlays, ad-break trivia, inserted integrations, episodic takeovers and more.

According to the company, the ad-supported AMC+ launches with “dozens of advertisers already on board.”

As part of the AMC+ bundle, ad-supported subscribers will also have access to streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited, as well as AMC, BBC America, IFC and Sundance TV linear networks.

More AMC to AM-See

AMC previously spoke with Adweek about its AMC+ ad tier in July, saying “viewer choice” drove the decision.

“They want choice and flexibility in pricing, and that should be something that we can facilitate,” Kelleher told Adweek, adding that the viewer experience is always first and foremost for the company.

“We have some movies that will have mid-roll and pre-roll. We will have some movies that will not,” Kelleher said. “We’re going to try to maintain the viewer experience in all of the decisions.”

According to the exec, the move also gives TV marketers more options than ever on AMC.

“Rounding out our ecosystem, which is very robust of linear, our CTV and digital strategy with very focused audiences we have in our SVOD services—not only AMC+ but our targeted services as well,” Kelleher said.