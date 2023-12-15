If anything, Amazon’s latest activation has a massive Reach.

Ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders stomping the Los Angeles Chargers on Prime Video’s latest Thursday Night Football game, Amazon released a giant, 15-foot-tall Jack Reacher onto the Allegiant Stadium crowds—much to everyone’s delight.

The giant Jack, done in honor of today’s Season 2 premiere of Reacher, involved making a clay mold of series star Alan Ritchson’s head; creating a 3D print of what would become the final sculpture; building a massive, hand-carved body made of foam that was wrapped in latex to give a plastic, action figure feel; and initiating partnerships between the Raiders, Thursday Night Football and Little Cinema, the vendor that worked on the piece.

The build took months to create, ultimately resulting in an enormous Jack Reacher that could break out of his massive toy box, pose for photo ops and throw a football to fans.

And it all begs one question: Why?

“Reacher Season 1 was a massive hit, and we’re thrilled for his return to Prime Video, so we wanted to do something very special,” Greg Coleman, global head of integrated marketing at Amazon, told Adweek.

“We’ve seen on social media these giant activations—kind of giant puppets—and we’ve got this amazing action star and Thursday Night Football, which delivers action in real life on Prime, so why not put these things together in a way that’s memorable, delights fans and it’s fun.”

It’s also big.

And with Ritchson’s own larger-than-life size (the actor is 6’3” and around 235 pounds) being one of the memorable and meme-able storylines coming out of Reacher Season 1, the activation also “made sense,” Coleman said.

In fact, as part of the event, Ritchson attended the game, posing next to the massive Jack Reacher action figure, which took the work of several puppeteers to bring to life.





Alan Ritchson standing next to massive Jack Reacher. Little Cinema

“There’s seven different puppeteers,” Coleman said, explaining how massive Jack made his way into the crowd. “There’s one person who will be wearing a body suit, carrying the weight; another person for balance; one person on each leg; and one person on each arm who are there to activate this giant action figure.”

In addition to the big Jack Reacher interacting with fans, posing for photo ops and offering fist bumps, the activation also involved DJ PZB delivering live music outside of Allegiant Stadium. Attendees also had the chance to show off their brains and strength in a Reacher Challenge involving pushups and puzzles, receiving exclusive Reacher-themed prizes for their efforts.

Ritchson even did some of the challenges himself.

Prime Video planned to showcase the activation across social media and on the connected TV broadcast to get the most out of its massive Jack Reacher, also providing a memorable in-person experience for Raiders and Chargers fans. However, now that the Thursday Night Football game has come and gone, and the action figure has been packed up back in his toy box, fans may wonder what happens next for giant Jack Reacher.





Fans attempt the Reacher Challenge ahead of Thursday Night Football. Little Cinema

Like Jack Reacher in Season 2, Adweek can reveal that the giant Jack’s story may also continue.

“I think everyone’s gonna fight over who gets to have this when we’re done. We always intended Thursday Night Football and the launch of the series as the perfect time to unveil and do our biggest activation with this,” Coleman said.

“But after this Thursday Night Football game, we’ll bring him back to our studio. We’re going to look for other events and activations to potentially bring him out to. We’ve always intended that this is the moment that we want with this character because it’s so great.”