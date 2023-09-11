TV Upfronts

Here's What Buyers Really Thought About the 2023 Upfront

Outside of sports, there were rollbacks across the board as advertisers reframe the marketplace

Jimmy Pitaro, Rita Ferro, Peyton Manning, Rosalyn Durant and Burke Magnus pose following Disneys sports-heavy 2023 upfront presentation in May.
Jimmy Pitaro, Rita Ferro, Peyton Manning, Rosalyn Durant and Burke Magnus pose following Disney's sports-heavy 2023 upfront presentation in May.Brian Bowen Smith/Disney General Entertainment
By Bill Bradley

After years of CPMs rising while linear ratings declined, TV advertising was due for a course correction.

That’s what happened during the 2023-2024 upfront season.

This year’s upfront was already expected to be a buyer’s market, with advertisers holding back dollars due to an uncertain economy and the ongoing erosion of linear TV. However, the market was even softer than anticipated, according to several buyers familiar with negotiations.

“Outside of sports, it was essentially a rollback marketplace across the board,” one buyer told us, speaking anonymously.

Publishers are trying to scrounge up more dollars in a softer TV ad market.

Falling CPMs and Demand Produce Slowest-Moving Upfront Market in Years

This year’s talks were a completely different story than the 2022-2023 upfront negotiations, where publishers regularly announced historic highs in advertiser commitments.

Bill Bradley

Bill Bradley is Adweek's deputy TV editor.

