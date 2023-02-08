Planters and Jeff Ross Give Mr. Peanut a Super Bowl Roasting

Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Consider Mr. Peanut a twice-roasted nut.

Planters and agency partner VaynerMedia brought out this generation’s roastmaster Jeffrey Ross and comedian/actress and author Natasha Leggero to shell the brand’s spokesnut with a few zingers. The 30-second spot, airing during the game’s third quarter, is just a snippet of a full comedy special that the brand has commissioned to stream on Feb. 12 at PlantersMadeToBeRoasted.com.

“There are moments in a career where you get to work with your heroes,” said Leggero. “I was so honored to dig into his 106-year history of Mr. Peanut and get under his shell.”

From Ross accusing him of ruining generations of brownies to Leggero asking him “why are you dressed like it’s five recessions ago,” the recently revived mascot takes a surprising beating at the hands of his own marketing department. “I wish Planters had just killed me off again,” the legume quips at the end of the session.

Ross and Leggero get some help from fellow comics Frank Castillo, Atsuko Okatsuka, Yamaneika Saunders, David Lucas and Sarah Tiana. Planters, meanwhile, got a big assist from Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and Instagram users who participated in the brand’s Made to be Roasted Contest.

Fans have been roasting Mr. Peanut with jokes on social media since January under the hashtag #madetoberoastedcontest. They were then judged on their creativity, uniqueness and relevancy to the brand. One grand prize winner was awarded a $10,000 check for their efforts.

“To roast Mr. Peanut, we knew it required the scale and excitement of a proper roast, complete with a live band, hungry crowd and laugh-out-loud talent,” said Rafik Lawendy, Planters’ head of marketing.

